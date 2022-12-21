Spire (NYSE:SR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.86.

Spire Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SR opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45. Spire has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

About Spire

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

