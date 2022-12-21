Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $133.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $76.51 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average is $95.93.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.