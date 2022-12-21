Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $67.36 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,857.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000435 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388648 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021920 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00878132 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002060 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097394 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.97 or 0.00598998 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005951 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00267610 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,544,204 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.