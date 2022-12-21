Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at $35.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.10. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.89.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.