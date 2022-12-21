Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,126 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $50,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
CRNX stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $854.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.01.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,932.26% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).
