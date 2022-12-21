Stephens Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $139.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $155.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 6,795 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $894,154.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $154,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.