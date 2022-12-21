Stewart Grierson Sells 55,480 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 55,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $460,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sumo Logic Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of SUMO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.50.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.
Sumo Logic Company Profile
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.