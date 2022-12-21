Stewart Grierson Sells 55,480 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) CFO Stewart Grierson sold 55,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $460,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumo Logic Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUMO opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.79. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 219.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 421.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,850,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,400 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter worth $12,366,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 281.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,346,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 993,893 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

