Stifel Firstegy Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Headwater Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.79 and a 1 year high of C$8.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56.

In other news, Director Kevin Olson sold 76,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.21, for a total value of C$475,729.31.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

