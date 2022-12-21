Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 3,097 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. StockNews.com raised Geron to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

