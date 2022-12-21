Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 6,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 101% compared to the average daily volume of 3,097 call options.
Geron Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Geron by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Geron by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 126,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Geron Company Profile
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geron (GERN)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.