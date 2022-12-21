Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 14,158 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 10,179 call options.

IQ stock opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.83.

IQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iQIYI by 212.5% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 206.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1,404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

