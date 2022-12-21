StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AINC stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

About Ashford



Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

