Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

