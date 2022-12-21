Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives C$13.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.4 %

SPB opened at C$9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.75. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$13.47.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$510.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.99 per share, with a total value of C$39,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,352.18.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

