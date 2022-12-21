T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $140.34 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.