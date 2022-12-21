TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) COO Sells $20,000.00 in Stock

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) COO Stephan Daoust sold 1,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in TaskUs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TaskUs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TaskUs by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TASK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

