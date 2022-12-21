Tellor 1-Day Volume Tops $4.91 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Tellor token can now be bought for $14.06 or 0.00083404 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.65 or 0.05040783 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.86 or 0.00497497 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.50 or 0.29476970 BTC.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,325,705 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
