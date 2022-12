Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Tenneco Price Performance

NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco

Tenneco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, √Ėhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.