Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 31,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

