Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Tenneco Price Performance
NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71. Tenneco has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenneco
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.