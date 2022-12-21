Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $54.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $43.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Insider Activity

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Amy George sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,996,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the second quarter worth about $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 579.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 664,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 566,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 110.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

