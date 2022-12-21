Tezos (XTZ) Trading 18% Lower Over Last Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00004733 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $734.30 million and $12.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002299 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007675 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,920,448 coins and its circulating supply is 920,487,992 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars.

