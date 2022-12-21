The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Up 1.7 %

LWDB stock opened at GBX 776 ($9.43) on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 649 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.14). The stock has a market cap of £992.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 752.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 745.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Law Debenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

