The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.25 (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Law Debenture Trading Up 1.7 %
LWDB stock opened at GBX 776 ($9.43) on Wednesday. Law Debenture has a one year low of GBX 649 ($7.88) and a one year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.14). The stock has a market cap of £992.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 752.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 745.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.
Law Debenture Company Profile
