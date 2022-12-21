The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRCGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MRC opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.36) on Wednesday. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 278.50 ($3.38). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 548.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 191.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 11.82, a current ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,463.56).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

