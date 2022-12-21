The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Increased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 61,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 404.0% during the third quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.6% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
