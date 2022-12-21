The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion.

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

PGR stock opened at $127.19 on Monday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Progressive by 17.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $656,951.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,863.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,863.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $497,341.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

