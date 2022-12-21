The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Southern by 74.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 32.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

Southern Price Performance

NYSE SO opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

