Thomas Sonderman Sells 4,050 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

SKYT stock opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.66%. The company had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.