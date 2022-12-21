Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $126.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

NYSE:TRI opened at $111.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

