Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Timken from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $69.95 on Monday. Timken has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $76.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,309 shares in the company, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $90,819.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,244 shares of company stock worth $4,853,869. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,089,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,218,000 after acquiring an additional 44,695 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.