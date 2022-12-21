TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TMXXF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

TMX Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $101.55 on Monday. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $91.11 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

