TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TODGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.55) to €38.00 ($40.43) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TOD’S in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

TOD’S Price Performance

OTCMKTS TODGF opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

