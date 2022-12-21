Tom Simpson Sells 47,000 Shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) Stock

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kaspien Stock Down 3.7 %
KSPN stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kaspien Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
Institutional Trading of Kaspien
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kaspien Company Profile
Kaspien Holdings Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace growth platform that offers a suite of software and services. Its platform of software and services enable brand's online distribution channel on digital marketplaces, such as Amazon, Walmart, Target, and others. The company's marketplace as a service approach consists of delivering technology-enabled services to partners, including software and associated support services.
Featured Stories
