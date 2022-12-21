Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals
About Tonix Pharmaceuticals
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
- Will AMC’s Troubles Affect Its Landlord, EPR Properties?
- Is There a Prize in Store for Kellogg Shareholders?
- General Mills Retreats To More Attractive Territory
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.