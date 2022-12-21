Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,879,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

