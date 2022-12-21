Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Director Theo Killion Buys 10,000 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) Director Theo Killion purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Torrid Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $308.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Torrid by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Torrid

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. William Blair lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

