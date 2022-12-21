TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Lowered to $61.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTE. Erste Group Bank downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €66.00 ($70.21) to €68.00 ($72.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TTE opened at $60.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,672,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,767,000 after buying an additional 3,673,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,514,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,385 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TotalEnergies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,777,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in TotalEnergies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,305,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,571,000 after purchasing an additional 566,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

