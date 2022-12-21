Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 63 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.81.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.70.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

