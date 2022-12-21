Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 7,530 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 195.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.93.

Shares of BJ opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

