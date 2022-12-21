Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,152,792,000 after buying an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,624,000 after buying an additional 78,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average of $290.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

