Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 4,503 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4,312.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 153,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 54,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 46,094 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

