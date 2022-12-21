Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 924.8% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $273.06 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.05 and a 12 month high of $334.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total transaction of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares in the company, valued at $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

