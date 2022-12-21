Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Telos worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after buying an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Telos in the first quarter worth about $3,473,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Telos to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Telos to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

TLS opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

