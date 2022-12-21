Toth Financial Advisory Corp Decreases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,876,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,482,000 after buying an additional 801,560 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,036,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,826,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,849,000 after acquiring an additional 193,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

