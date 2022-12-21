Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $702,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2,357.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,428.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,505.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,496.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.