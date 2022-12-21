Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $977,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,555,000 after buying an additional 2,315,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after purchasing an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,982,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,807,000 after purchasing an additional 666,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 250,161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

