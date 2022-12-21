Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $409,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,912,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,001,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,208,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,438,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 760,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,380,000 after acquiring an additional 281,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 618,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 128,108 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12.

