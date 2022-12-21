Toth Financial Advisory Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in GitLab were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 23,990.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -37.77 and a beta of -0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,360,928.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 17,238 shares valued at $851,242. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on GitLab to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.54.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

