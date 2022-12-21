Toth Financial Advisory Corp Makes New $513,000 Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3,761.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.07.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

