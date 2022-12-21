Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 32,100 Shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DUSL – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 2.71% of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Price Performance

DUSL stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Industrials Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71.

