Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 440 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after buying an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,384,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,190,000 after acquiring an additional 388,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after acquiring an additional 166,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Unum Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,279,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,756 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNM opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

