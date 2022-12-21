Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 566 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BIB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Trading Up 3.0 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $58.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.38. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.