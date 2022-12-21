Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes $175,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,142,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 756,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,691,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARIS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE ARIS opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $852.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,487.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

