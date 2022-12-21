Toth Financial Advisory Corp Takes Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Parsons by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 255,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.99. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

